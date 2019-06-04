NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Predators announced the hiring of Dan Lambert as an assistant coach, the team announced on Tuesday.
Lambert, 49, joins the Predators organization after spending two seasons as head coach of the Western Hockey League’s Spokane Chiefs.
“Dan is an experienced, passionate coach and will nicely round out our coaching staff in 2019-20 and beyond,” David Poile, President of Hockey Operations/General Manager, said in a news release. “Having enjoyed a lengthy career as a player and now a coach, he has had success at every level running the power play, and we look forward to adding his knowledge and insight in this area to the organization.”
Last season Lambert led the Chiefs to the WHL’s Western Conference Final after posting a 40-21-2-5 record.
He has also served one season as an assistant coach for the Buffalo Sabres in 2015-16 and became the head coach of the Sabres’ American Hockey League team in Rochester, NY, in 2016-17.
“Dan is incredibly passionate about the game of hockey and has had success offensively and on the power play during his time as a coach,” Predators Head Coach Peter Laviolette said in a news release. “We are very confident he is coming to our organization with the intention of making a strong, positive impact on our group.”
“I’m thrilled and very excited to be joining the Nashville Predators and want to thank the organization and David Poile for giving me this opportunity,” Lambert said in a news release. “Getting the opportunity to work with the players, coaches and hockey operations staff that Nashville has is something I’m really looking forward to. Home games in Nashville have such an amazing, energetic atmosphere and my family and I are so excited for the chance to be a part of that.”
As a player, the 5-foot-9 defenseman enjoyed a professional career that spanned 19 seasons from 1990-2009. Selected in the sixth round (106th overall) by the Quebec Nordiques in the 1989 NHL Draft, Lambert appeared in 29 NHL contests, tallying six goals and 15 points. He had stints in the AHL, IHL and Finland before closing out his playing career in Germany, spending 10 seasons in the country’s first division with four different squads. He won the Spengler Cup with Cologne in 1999 and the German league championship with Krefeld in 2003.
Lambert and his wife, Melanie, have three daughters: Melissa, Julia and Brooke.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.