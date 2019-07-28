(MT. JULIET, TN) - Mt. Juliet Police warned the public about an active police pursuit from another community that entered into the city limits on Interstate 40 on Sunday evening.
According to the Tweet from 4:39 p.m., drivers on the westbound lanes were warned to use caution.
Police said the Wilson County Sheriff and Tennessee Highway Patrol were in pursuit of armed robbery suspects entering the city.
A few minutes later, at about 4:44 p.m., police said in a Tweet that the pursuit had left the city limits and was continuing into Metro Nashville.
Stay with News4 for the latest on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.