Mt. Juliet Police warn about pursuit on Interstate 40

(MT. JULIET, TN) - Mt. Juliet Police warned the public about an active police pursuit from another community that entered into the city limits on Interstate 40 on Sunday evening.

According to the Tweet from 4:39 p.m., drivers on the westbound lanes were warned to use caution.

Police said the Wilson County Sheriff and Tennessee Highway Patrol were in pursuit of armed robbery suspects entering the city.

A few minutes later, at about 4:44 p.m., police said in a Tweet that the pursuit had left the city limits and was continuing into Metro Nashville.

Stay with News4 for the latest on this developing story.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.