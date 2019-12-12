LAWRENCEBURG, TN (WSMV) – The person injured in an apartment fire Tuesday has died from her injuries.
At 5:20pm Tuesday, firefighters were called to the Pine Bluff Apartments for the fire in one eight-unit building.
Crews worked to get the fire under control and found one resident with severe burn injuries.
That person has passed away, and her identity is being held pending contact with next-of-kin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.