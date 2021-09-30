MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Memphis police are on the scene of a school shooting at Cummings Elementary School where a child was shot, according to News4 partner WMC.
1037 Cummings shooting update. pic.twitter.com/9pwIWNSi7c— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 30, 2021
Police say the condition of the victim is unknown at this time. Emergency crews rushed the child to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.
Shelby County Schools sent the following statement regarding the incident:
“We are aware of the incident at Cummings K-8 and will share preliminary information as soon as possible. The school is currently on lockdown as a safety precaution. Parents have been notified of the situation. We are working with SCS Security and the Memphis Police Department to gather more information for further updates.”
