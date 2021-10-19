hwy 231 overturned truck

LEBANON, TN (WSMV) – Highway 231 was closed for several hours because of an overturned truck Tuesday morning. 

Wilson County EMA reported the 3000 block of Murfreesboro Road, just south of the rock quarry, was closed for several hours while they cleaned up the wreckage.

The accident occurred around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday.

