HARTSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-0 tornado in Trousdale County on Monday.

The premilitary information shows the peak winds for the tornado were 85 MPH, and the path was 100 yards with a path length of 4.26 miles.

This tornado was the second confirmed on Monday by the NWS. The first tornado, EF-1, was confirmed near Normandy and Tullahoma.

The tornados caused damage in both counties, including Trousdale, where storm winds flipped over a bus.

The pastor at a Tullahoma church is rebuilding after strong winds damaged their place of worship. Heavy rain and wind brought significant damage to areas in Coffee County on Monday morning. Many people, including those at Christian Lighthouse Church, are still dealing with the aftermath.

No serious injures were reported to authorities in either county. 

 

