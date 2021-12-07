HARTSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-0 tornado in Trousdale and Lawrence counties on Monday.

In Lawrence County, the preliminary information shows the peak winds for the tornado were 70 MPH with a width of 25 yards and length of 500 yards. The tornado caused minor damage to some trees in the area, NWS said.

In Trousdale County, the preliminary information shows the peak winds for the tornado were 85 MPH, and the path was 100 yards with a path length of 4.26 miles.

It touched down just east of Hankins Lane and continued east where it blew down several trees on Oldham Road.

Continuing east, the tornado went along highway 25 where it topped dozens of trees, destroyed barns and outbuildings and blew and RV on top of a school bus.

Preliminary information on the Trousdale County tornado that occurred yesterday ⬇ https://t.co/hdRbwuAsSh — NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) December 7, 2021

This tornado was the second confirmed on Monday by the NWS. The first tornado, EF-1, was confirmed near Normandy and Tullahoma.

The tornado weakened as it crossed Thompson Lane and Circle Lane, then lifted just south of Trousdale County Elementary School.

No serious injures were reported to authorities in either county.