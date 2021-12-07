The National Weather Service has confirmed that five tornadoes hit Middle Tennessee on Monday.

In Lawrence County, the preliminary information shows the EF-0 tornado had the peak winds of 70 MPH with a width of 25 yards and length of 500 yards. NWS said that the tornado caused minor damage to some trees in the area.

In Trousdale County, the preliminary information shows the peak winds for the EF-0 tornado were 85 MPH, and the path was 100 yards with a path length of 4.26 miles.

It touched down just east of Hankins Lane and continued east where it blew down several trees on Oldham Road. The tornado, continuing east, went along highway 25, where it topped dozens of trees, destroyed barns, and outbuildings, and blew an RV on top of a school bus.

Trousdale County bus driver relives moments after winds flip over school bus One of the school buses in Trousdale County is likely a total loss after being flipped over by strong winds and then, being hit by a 5th-wheel camper on Monday morning.

NWS also confirmed that two EF-0 tornadoes hit Overton County. The first one had peak winds of 85 mph with a width of 100 yards and a path length of 2.6 miles.

The second one went left Overton County and went into Pickett County, NWS confirmed. This EF-0 had peak winds of 85 mph with a width of 200 yards and a path length of 2.8 miles.

NWS reported the first tornado, an EF-1, near Normandy and Tullahoma. Heavy rain and wind brought significant damage to areas in Coffee County on Monday morning.

EF-1 tornado was confirmed near Normandy and Tullahoma

The pastor at a Tullahoma church is rebuilding after strong winds damaged their place of worship. Many people, including those at Christian Lighthouse Church, were still dealing with the aftermath on Monday.

The pastor at a Tullahoma church is rebuilding after strong winds damaged their place of worship. Many people, including those at Christian Lighthouse Church, were still dealing with the aftermath on Monday.

NWS reported two tornadoes hit in both Calloway and Todd Counties in Southwest Kentucky. The Calloway County tornado reached a speed of 100 mph and had a width of 500 yards and a length of 10 miles.

The Todd County tornado reached a speed of 90 mph and had a width of 100 yards and a length of 8.3 miles.

Authorities have not reported any serious injures connected to the tornadoes.