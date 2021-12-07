NASHVILLE (WSMV) – Tennessee Department of Transportation’s No Trash November initiative helped remove 46,067 pounds of litter last month.
More than 1,000 volunteers participated in the month-long initiative to ensure that Tennessee Roadways are safe before the increased holiday travel.
The amount of litter collected far surpassed the goal of 20,000 pounds.
“Our partners are passionate about keeping their communities clean,” said Denise Baker, Transportation Program Supervisor, TDOT Highway Beautification Office. “We knew that by coming together, we could make a big impact. We encourage all Tennesseans to keep up the momentum by taking personal responsibility for the litter in their neighborhoods and by participating in local cleanups or the Adopt-A-Highway program.”
1,001 volunteers participated in 56 cleanups, collecting 2,180 bags of litter and 2,501 pounds of large items.
