NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Nashville Soccer Club said fans would be allowed at Nissan Stadium in a near-full capacity later this month.

Pending approval from Major League Soccer, the lower bowl at Nissan Stadium will open near full capacity starting on Sunday, May 23. This match on May 23 against Austin FC will be a nationally televised, 8 p.m. contest.

In October, Nashville SC was the first professional team in Nashville to get a live audience. 

Seats behind designated media positions and player areas will remain unavailable.

Masks will no longer be required while outdoors at Nissan Stadium. However, wearing A face covering is strongly encouraged by stadium officials.

