SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV-AP) - Nick Harrison, a veteran crew chief with all three NASCAR national series since 2006, died overnight after Saturday’s Xfinity Series race. Harrison, who grew up in Spring Hill, was 37.
NASCAR announced Harrison's death during the drivers' meeting before the race Sunday and honored him with a moment of silence. No details were given.
Harrison was the crew chief for Justin Haley, who finished in 13th Saturday. In Harrison's first season with Kaulig Racing, Haley had two top-five finishes and finished 12 times in the top 10.
"Not just a crew chief, but a friend to everyone who knew him," Haley wrote on Twitter. "I, and everyone at Kaulig Racing are devastated. He will be greatly missed."
Harrison was a veteran crew chief with all three NASCAR national series since 2006. His teams won five Xfinity Series races with drivers Austin Dillon, Paul Menard and Kurt Busch, who were all driving Sunday.
"We all lost a friend last night. We love you Nick Harrison. You were a leader, and a great friend to all," Kurt Busch posted on Twitter. "Nick really helped me rebuild my career when I was at a low point. RIP."
Harrison began his racing career immediately after graduating from Spring Hill High School in 2000. He was crew chief for 184 Xfinity races and worked 120 races as crew chief in the Cup series.
He had served as crew chief for many drivers, such as Steadman Marlin, a high school classmate, Sterling Marlin, who is also from Spring Hill, Austin Dillon, Kurt Busch, Brad Keselowski, Ty Dillon, Kevin Harvick, Paul Menard, Ryan Newman, Chad Chaffin, Jamie McMurray, Jeremy Clements, Landon Cassill, Bobby Lebonte, Bill Elliott, A.J. Allmendinger, Brendan Gaughan, Owen Kelly, Jacques Villeneuve, Regan Smith, Ryan Truax, Mike Bliss, Justin Allgaier, Max Papis and Michael McDowell.
Harrison’s funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 30 at noon at Spring Hill High School. Visitation with the family will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Monday at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, 5239 Main St., Spring Hill, TN. Visitation will also be held from 10 a.m.-noon on Tuesday at Spring Hill High School.
He will be buried at Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery in Spring Hill.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ted and Sally Quinlisk and George Harrison and Earline Earwood; uncles, Jerry Quinlisk and Roger Harrison; and aunt Cathy Quinlisk.
Surviving are his fiancé, Nancy Campbell of Gaffney, SC; parents Billy Harrison and Cindy(Don) Jones of Spring Hill; brothers Zack Harrison and Luke (Pattie Knott) Harrison of Spring Hill; step-sisters Lara Jones and Hillary Stechyn of Columbia; step brother Jacky (Shannon) Jones of Amhurst, Ohio; grandparents Donald(Hazel) Jones of Spring Hill; aunts Karen (Bill) Kinnard of Columbia; Susan (Keith) Isaac of Louisville, KY; uncles Johnny Harrison, Jerry Harrison, Tom (Beverly) Harrison; aunts Lori Harrison and Nancy Quinlisk; beloved nieces and nephews Madalynn Harrsion, Kierston Jeffrey, Austin Harrison, Lucas Harrison, Kurtis Stechyn, Karleigh Stechyn, Jackson Jones, and Jordyn Jones. He is also survived by many close cousins, friends, and his precious dog Uno.
The family has requested that memorial donations be made to the Nick Harrison Scholarship Fund at First Farmers & Merchants Bank in Spring Hill or Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home.
