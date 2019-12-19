NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Organizers for the St. Jude Rock ‘N Roll Marathon have added a new distance to the April weekend run series.
Along with the St. Jude Rock ‘N Roll Marathon, half-marathon, and additional distances, there will be a new 6.15 mile route through Nashville, giving runners of every level an opportunity to join in.
“There really is a distance for everyone!”
The new route will follow parts of all three run courses, touching upon the 5K, half-marathon, and full marathon courses.
The 6.15 Miler will start at 6:45AM on Saturday, April 25th, at the 5K starting line at the corner of 8th and Demonbreun Street downtown, and end at Nissan Stadium, crossing the main finish line with every other run.
The April 25th and 26th St. Jude Rock ‘N Roll Marathon weekend offers:
26.2 mile Marathon
13.1 mile half-marathon
5K
6.15 Mile
1 Mile
Kids Rock
Doggie Dash
For complete information on the whole weekend, start building your team, and to register for events, visit the organization website at www.runrocknroll.com/Events/Nashville.
