NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne announced his retirement from the NHL on Tuesday after a 15-year career.
The 38-year-old spent his entire 683-game NHL career with the Preds and set franchise records in nearly every goaltending category.
He leads the Preds in games played, wins (369), goals-against average (2.43), total TOI (39,413:29), shutouts (60) and saves (17,627).
In NHL history, Rinne sits 19th overall in shutouts and tied for 19th overall in wins. He finished his career with a 369-213-75 record.
In 2018 Rinne was awarded the Vezina Trophy, which is given to the NHL goaltender
"adjudged to be the best at this position." Rinne led the Predators to numerous Stanley Cup Playoffs appearances, and was instrumental in leading the team to its first Stanley Cup Final appearance in 2017. Rinne was drafted by the Predators in the eighth round (258th overall) of the 2004 NHL Draft. Peka Rinne Statement
"For more than 15 years, I've been on an incredible, life-changing journey with the Nashville Predators that has taken me to more places than I could have ever imagined and given me more than I could ever hope to give back. This decision wasn't easy, but I know this is the right one at the right time. As I announce my retirement, I'm thankful for my parents, sisters, fiancé Erika, everyone in the Predators organization - management, coaches and trainers - my teammates and my youth coaches back in Finland. Last but not least, I'm thankful for the people of Nashville. Each of you helped me grow into the man, father and person I am today."
Here are some of Rinne's career highlights:
Winner of the 2018 Vezina Trophy as the NHL's top goaltender finalist for Vezina Trophy three other times (2011, 2012 and 2015) four-time NHL All-Star (2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019) twice voted to the NHL's year-end All-Star Teams, including a First Team nod in 2017-18. Rinne's career goals-against average of 2.43 is tied for the fourth-best mark among goaltenders with at least 350 wins in NHL history, trailing only Dominik Hasek, Martin Brodeur and Jacques Plante. Rinne is one of 12 goaltenders in League history to notch at least 350 wins and 60 shutouts, with eight members of that group enshrined in the Hockey Hall of Fame.
The announcement will be made at Bridgestone Arena at 11 a.m. and will be streamed on all News 4 digital platforms.
