NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV)-- Condé Nast Traveler released its 20 Best Places to Go in 2020, and Nashville is featured on the list for new additions coming to the city.
Each year Condé Nast Traveler compiles a list of geographically diverse locations that will interest every type of traveler.
"We know that you're using this list throughout the year to plan your trips (frankly, we are too), so we vary the types pf destinations on here, from summer escapes like western Michigan to far-flung locales like southeastern Australia,' says Condé Nast Traveler editors.
This year, Nashville landed on the list in part for the highly anticipated National Museum of African American Music. It is scheduled to open in Downtown Nashville this summer.
The museum will be the first of its kind to feature interactive technology dedicated to 50 genres of African American music.
Another hot spot in Nashville, the East Nashville food scene. Condé Nast Traveler honors the diversity of the growing neighborhood. In the past two years, 17 restaurants have opened in East Nashville.
An exciting restaurant opening coming to Nashville in 2020 is an Appalachian cuisine restaurant called Audrey. James Beard winner Sean Brock is opening Audrey as a symbol of the new American South. It will feature a cocktail bar, folk-art displays and a mental health center for employees.
"Nashville may be nearly synonymous with country music, but it's no one-note town," say the editors.
