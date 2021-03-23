LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - The Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race isn't until June, but Hall of Famers Darrell Waltrip, Dale Jarrett, and some notable drivers performed a tire test at Nashville Superspeedway this afternoon.
It was a welcoming site for a track that hasn't hosted a race in almost a decade. It's been 37 years since the Nashville Speedway hosted a NASCAR Cup series race. In June that will all change with the Ally 400 Father's Day weekend.
"Nashville is that perfect place, that perfect blend," Dale Jarrett, 1999 NASCAR Cup Series Champion said. "Country music is still king around the NASCAR world and there is not a better place . ... I don't know if there is a perfect marriage, but this is as close as it gets."
"When NASCAR brought the banquet here two years ago and they saw the response that the fans turned out in droves and doing burnouts, I think we are sitting on a gold mine," Darrell Waltrip, 3-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion (1981,1982,1985), said.
This is the first time in five years a NASCAR Cup Series car has done a couple of laps at Nashville Superspeedway.
Let's just say they are ready for June's triple header race weekend.
"This track is a piece of cake to get in and out," Waltrip said. "(Interstate) 840 is right here in front of us. Parking is incredible."
"I have people (direct messaging) me from Germany saying they are coming over for this race," Erik Moses, President of Nashville Superspeedway, said. "To Dale's point it's Nashville. Who doesn't want to come to Nashville?"
It's a location, that's always loved racing.
"This market has always been full of race fans," Waltrip said Tuesday. "I think (NASCAR) leadership, they've heard the fans. They want to be back in Nashville."
