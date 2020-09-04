MURFREESBORO, TENN. (WSMV) - With interest rates at historic lows, the City of Murfreesboro recognized an opportunity to reduce the amount of money used to make debt payments.
“With interest rates so low, this is the ideal time to capitalize on refinancing long-term obligations,” said Mayor Shane McFarland. “We have a diligent budgeting staff working with our financial consultant to prudently take advantage of current opportunities in financial markets.”
In the most current refinancing, City debt that carried a 2.17% rate of interest was reduced making the net effective interest rate on this debt .58%. An earlier refinancing also presented an opportunity to eliminate the City’s variable rate debt, which increases expenses when interest rates rise.
Since May, the City has refinanced three outstanding bond issuances.
This refinancing reduces the City debt by $3.65 million over the remaining term of the bonds. Additionally, the City’s annual debt expenses are reduced $380,000 thru FY24 and $173,000 reduction thru FY28 and Water Resources Department will see an average annual savings of $208,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.