MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Middle Tennessee’s football team received a bid to the Bahamas Bowl on Sunday.
The Blue Raiders (6-6) will play Toledo (7-5) on Dec. 17 at 11 a.m.
The game marks the ninth bowl game for Middle Tennessee during the FBS (I-A) era and 13th in school history.
“We are honored to be representing Conference USA in the Bahamas Bowl,” MTSU football coach Rick Stockstill said in a news release. “I am thrilled for this team and especially our senior class. This is a tremendous award for a team who has overcome a ton of adversity this season. We can’t wait to get there.”
“On behalf of our President, Dr. Sidney McPhee, I am honored and above excited about accepting a bowl invitation from the Bahamas Bowl,” Director of Athletics Chris Massaro said in a news release. “This will be our second trip to the Bahamas Bowl and our experience was second to none at a place that is truly paradise.”
The Blue Raiders won four of their final six games to even their record to close the regular season.
Fans can purchase tickets through the Middle Tennessee ticket office by calling 615-898-5261 or through the MTSU Athletics website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.