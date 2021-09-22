MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Mt. Juliet Police are actively looking for a shooter near the intersection of Division Street and Mt. Juliet Road.
MJAlert: Officers are searching for a shooter around Division St & MJ Rd. Suspect: skinny Black male, blue hoodie— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) September 23, 2021
A News4 crew on scene saw paramedics treating a person nearby and multiple officers out with their weapons drawn.
We will bring you the latest as it becomes available.
