On this Valentine’s Day, a Hermitage mother is hearing the sound of her son’s beating heart two years after he died.
Kevin Hartley died two years ago in a tragic chemical accident at the age of 21.
It’s been a nightmare for his parents and mom Wendy.
On Thursday she had a moment of peace and the chance to hear her son’s heart beat again.
A stethoscope, a box of tissues and the opportunity to feel close once again to her departed son was now moments away.
Wendy Hartley tried to be calm.
“I’m excited, nervous,” she said. “This is my son’s heart.”
Her son’s heart was saved as an organ donor, then given to Rhonda Lucas, a Johnson City nurse with a failing heart and just hours to live.
Kevin now ticks in her.
Hartley and Lucas had never met until Thursday.
They held on to each other for 37 seconds, both so grateful. Lucas for a new heart, Hartley for a chance to re-connect with her son and the beat of his heart.
Lucas is recovering well from the transplant.
“I would hope we’d be like sisters because she’s like another family member to me,” Lucas said.
Hartley took the stethoscope and listened to Lucas’ new heart.
“I’ve got the rhythm. I know that rhythm. To hear it again, it’s amazing. It’s amazing,” Hartley said.
Both women are now strong supporters of organ donation and the value it brings to both the giver’s family and the receivers.
