GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - A man reported missing in Sumner County on Monday has been found safe, according to the Sumner County Sheriff's Office.
Steve Gibson, 81, was found near his home in good health, the sheriff's office said in a release.
Happy to report that Steve Gibson was located this morning, and is safe! Thank you for the retweets! pic.twitter.com/NlAYVci70g— Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) September 7, 2021
Gibson had last been seen around 2 p.m. Monday at his home on Newton Lane in Gallatin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.