HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Humphreys County Sheriff's Office investigators arrested a man wanted by Sumner County authorities near the Tennessee River on Tuesday.
According to the Humphreys County Sheriff's Office, Kristofer Logan King, 18, was wanted for his involvement in a robbery and shooting of a person in Sumner County.
King faces charges of attempted first degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, and aggravated assault.
Detectives worked to find the man's whereabouts and their investigation led them to a location on Cuba Landing near the Tennessee River.
Authorities obtained a search warrant for a home where King was believed to be staying.
The Sheriff's Office Emergency Response Team (ERT) was activated to assist in the apprehension of the man wanted by Sumner County authorities.
Due to the circumstances, members of the Dickson Police Department Special Response Team assisted with the execution of the warrant.
When law enforcement entered into the home, police said four people, including King, were present.
King was taken into custody.
The other three were found to have no criminal involvement and were released.
Investigators transported King to custody of the Sumner County Sheriff's Office.
(0) comments
