NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A man impersonating a Tennessee State University police officer while working at Walmart on Sunday, December 1 has been arrested.
According to police, Seth Mills was fighting a suspected shoplifter at Walmart when he stated he was an off duty TSU police officer working as a paid police officer.
Mills was wearing full police gear bearing police and TN private duty law enforcement patches, carrying a sidearm, and wearing a hat with police written across the front.
Several officers from multiple areas responded to assist when the incident was called out as involving a TSU officer.
A sergeant with the South Precinct called TSU Police Commander Jackson, who said that Mills does not have any police authority and is not employed by the TSU Police Department.
It was discovered by another South Precinct sergeant a background investigation for Mills was currently being conducted by another department, in order to hire him at TSU.
Mills had documentation of police courses he had taken, but it was confirmed he was not a certified police officer, and was arrested December 2nd on a charge of Criminal Impersonation of a Law Enforcement Officer.
