BOWLING GREEN, KY (WSMV) - A 19-year-old was arrested on Thursday for marijuana trafficking activities on the Western Kentucky University campus, according to a news release.
Kameron Y. Cunningham, of Pembroke, KY, was arrested after an investigation and surveillance by the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force and the United States Postal Inspection Service.
Cunningham was arrested at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Hugh Poland Hall, a residence hall on the WKU campus, without incident.
Authorities seized 85 high concentration of THC Vape cartridges with a street value over $6,000 and a small amount of marijuana.
He was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, Class D felony.
