NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville's Korean War Veterans' Memorial Bridge is just one of many landmarks across the city and state of Tennessee that will be lit green on Thursday evening for Child Support Awareness Month.
Tennessee is recognizing the huge impact the Tennessee Department of Human Services Child Support Program does for families, while helping find a solution to the many different reasons a parent may struggle to pay child support.
"We believe the best way to address this is to find ways to help that parent overcome those barriers themselves. Maybe it's finding a better job or solving a transportation problem," said Sky Arnold, Press Secretary for Tennessee Department of Human Services.
The Child Support Program connects parents to resources to address their needs.
This past year alone, the program received nearly 7,000 applications for help.
For more information on the Tennessee Child Support Program, click here.
