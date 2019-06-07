NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Clarksville Police are asking the public's help in an ongoing investigation into a kidnapping suspect who may be linked to other crimes.
According to a news release, 19th District Attorney General John Carney requested TBI agents join the investigation into Roy Michel Nellsch earlier this week.
Authorities arrested Nellsch, who is from Logan, Alabama, on May 22 and charged him with one count of especially aggravated kidnapping following what TBI officials said was a "violent interaction" earlier in the day with a Clarksville woman, from which she was able to escape.
Nellsch remains in custody of the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office on $500,000 bond.
Investigators have developed information to suggest Nellsch, a truck driver, may be connected to additional crimes with additional victims.
Anyone who had an interaction with Nellsch or who may have information pertinent to the investigation should contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
