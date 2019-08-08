RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports Interstate 24 eastbound is closed at the New Salem Highway exit after a sign fell.
THP officials said preliminary information indicates a tractor trailer struck a support pole for the sign.
Tennessee Department of Transportation crews are on the way to the scene, investigators said.
The interstate is expected to be closed until about midnight, according to TDOT.
Stay with News 4 for the latest on this developing story.
