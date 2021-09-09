NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Council’s request for an indoor mask mandate will stay just that for now. Metro's Health Director, Dr. Gill Wright took no action on the request. The mandate was the focus at the Board of Health meeting on Thursday.

If you go into any Metro government building, you have to wear a mask. The director for the Metro Public Health Department is now weighing whether that should be the case for all indoor public spaces.

"Broad across the spectrum public policy, I don't believe it makes sense,” Dr. Alex Jahangir, Chair for the Board of Health said.

"The one tried and true mitigation standard that we have are masks,” Tene Franklin, a Board of Health member said.

Thursday’s meeting involved intense conversations between Board of Health members about a possible indoor mask mandate in Davidson County. "Mandating masks when there's an effective intervention that is easily accessible is not a public health policy recommendation,” Dr. Jahangir said.

Dr. Jahangir said that effective intervention is the COVID-19 vaccine.

Talks of a mask mandate are back in the spotlight with the Delta variant of the virus surging. Tuesday night, Metro Council members passed a resolution urging the Metro Public Health Department to put in place the mandate.

The director, Dr. Gill Wright, said enforcement would be a problem, but did not make a final decision.

"Now we have to decide if we want to be, how overreaching we want to be as a government for all private businesses in making sure that we have the legal authority that I do to do that,” Dr. Gill Wright, Director for Metro Public Health Department said.

Dr. Katrina Green was at the meeting holding a sign in favor of an indoor mask mandate. She’s been pushing for the measure.

"The problem with waiting is the hospitals need help right now. We have more hospitalizations in the state than ever,” Dr. Green said.

Dr. Green said she plans to continue fighting until action is taken.

"That's what I'm going to do until I can't anymore,” Dr. Green said.

Metro Council also has a bill that would make the indoor mask mandate an ordinance. The director for the Metro Public Health Department said if that goes through, he would not oppose it.