CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Former Clarksville High and Northeast High pitcher Collin Hamilton died after a utility vehicle accident Friday night.
Hamilton's former coach, Clarksville High baseball coach Brian Hetland, told The Leaf Chronicle that Hamilton,19, was riding a John Deer Gator with former CHS teammate Kurt Thomack on Hamilton's family property when the vehicle overturned onto Hamilton.
Hetland told the paper the two young men were on separate vehicles.
The coach said he had no other details and that it was an "unfortunate accident and obviously we're devastated."
Hamilton played at Northeast while in 9th through 11th grade and then transferred to Clarksville High his senior year.
Clarksville High's baseball team, in a statement on Facebook, posted a photo of Collin's #10 jersey and said, "Collin wore this for one year but touched so many lives! What a big game pitcher down the stretch for the Cats! God bless family, teammates, and friends! #wildcatforever
