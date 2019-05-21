NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Josef Newgarden grew up in Hendersonville and started racing when he was 13, and now 15 years later, he's racing in the Indy 500.
He has won 11 career races, including the season-opening Firestone Grand Prix in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Josef is the current NTT IndyCar Series points leader heading into the Indy 500, where he will start 8th this Sunday.
Josef drives for Team Penske now, and he sat down with News4 Sports Anchor Chris Harris ahead of the race:
