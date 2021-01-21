As COVID case numbers climb across Tennessee, the race to be vaccinated presents problems of its own as supply remains low across the state.
"What I'm waiting on is increased supply, and as soon as I get an increased supply, I will distribute it as quickly as I can," says Dr. Lisa Piercey, the Commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Health.
Piercey described the supply as "limited," which makes for an increasingly frustrating system – even to her.
Tennessee has received about 700,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines since they were first made available in December. Only about 400,000 of those doses have been given out, leaving around 300,000 doses in refrigeration units across the state.
"Almost every one of those doses that haven't been used already have an appointment attached to them," says Piercey. "Everybody who's gotten the first dose in Tennessee has a second dose waiting on them."
Tennessee allows all 95 county health departments and only a few major hospitals to receive vaccine doses directly to cut down on redistribution time to eliminate waste.
"We deploy the vaccines we get very quickly. That means we run out quickly," says Piercey. "We're not having trouble getting the vaccine out. We're having trouble getting the vaccine in."
Piercey described a nationwide database, known as Tiberius, where state Departments of Health log on each Tuesday to request several doses for the following week. Tennessee has been assigned 80,000 doses as the maximum amount it can request, which Piercey says they request weekly. However, the state is not guaranteed to receive that many doses.
"Some of our health departments are getting a very limited supply right now – 100 or 200 doses per week," says Piercey. "They can go through it in a day."
Piercey says her federal contacts have told her to expect an increased supply in the final week of January. However, it seems increased doses will be pushed back to the first week of February.
The state is working to organize a network of providers –including pharmacies and doctors' offices—who will eventually administer vaccines once more doses become available.
"I think we've had over 1,800 providers say 'yes, we want to be a vaccination site,'" says Piercey, who admits none of those sites have been used yet because of low vaccine supply.
As the state waits for more doses, Piercey says her department will rely on the annual training it has undertaken for the last four years, hosting mass vaccination practices to prepare workers statewide. The most recent practice was held on November 19th of 2020.
"Based on my conversations with my counterparts and federal officials, I think we're one of the few states doing this, and it puts us in a uniquely well-prepared position," says Piercey.
The commissioner says health care workers will rely on the training when the state launches a greater vaccination effort, like one that will come from vaccination mega-sites seen across the country.
"We absolutely can use big places like Nissan Stadium, Dollywood, the old Opryland, all of these places that have large drive-throughs and the ability to park cars. I can turn [mass vaccination sites] on as soon as I get supply. I just need the shots to put in people's arms," says Piercey.
Currently, the state is in Phase 1A of distributing vaccines. Tennessee's oldest residents, the population at the highest risk of dying from COVID, are first to receive shots. Piercey says about 450,000 Tennessee residents are over the age of 75. Of that age group, 100,000 still need to be vaccinated.
Teaching staff at schools will be vaccinated in the next phase, which may only be one month away.
"I'm hopeful that we can have all of our schools vaccinated maybe in the next 30 or 45 days," says Piercey. "In fact, in many counties, that has already begun."
Piercey says many school districts across the state have the personnel and refrigeration units to handle administering the vaccines themselves. Smaller districts are working with the state and their local county health departments to develop a plan to vaccinate employees.
The question remains concerning how long it may take before regular Tennesseans are vaccinated for COVID-19. Dr. Piercey said after a thorough review of retail pharmacies; they believe Wal-Mart might have the largest reach in rural and underserved populations.
"I think in the next 2 or 3 weeks you will start to see a very few number of Wal-marts get their first doses," Piercey said. "It won't be a lot because I don't have a lot right now. But in order to get to the most vulnerable and to remove barriers to vaccination, we too will be pursuing retail pharmacies, probably in the next couple of weeks."
Piercey also detailed a federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership that could be activated as early as April 2021. It would involve shipping vaccines directly to 18 national pharmacies, like Kroger and Walgreens, to lessen states' burden of allocating doses.
"At the end of the day, if people get vaccinated out of phase, it's still a vaccine in an arm. It's still one more immunized person who is not going to spread this disease to others, and so I count that as a win, too," Piercey said.
