NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Garth Brooks joined News4 Today LIVE this morning and spoke to us about his upcoming show in Nashville.

Brooks is set to play at Nissan Stadium on July 31st in his first-ever concert at the venue.

Garth Brooks returning to Nashville for first-ever Nissan Stadium show Gov. Bill Lee is inviting Tennesseans to break an attendance record at Nissan Stadium when Garth Brooks makes his first-ever concert at the venue this summer.

Governor Bill Lee released a statement encouraging fans to break an attendance record at Nissan Stadium for the show.

When asked about how many fans he hopes to play for, Brooks said attendance is only just a number.

"It could be one, it could be 100,000, it doesn't matter to me. It's still all about connection. That one-on-one thing so you never know. You don't play for the numbers, you go out there and play for the music and whatever happens, happens," he said.

Brooks says he's inviting fans who feel safe to come out and have a great time at the show.

"Of course the main goal, as always, is they leave that stadium loving each other more than they came," he said smiling.

There's no word yet on any special guests performing alongside him and Brooks didn't give any hints about it.

However, he did say multiple artists have reached out to him and he's amazed at how many people have asked to come to the show.

Tickets go on sale for the show on Friday, June 25th at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.