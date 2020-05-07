SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) – A funeral and procession for a Spring Hill Firefighter killed during Sunday’s storm is being held on Thursday afternoon.

Mitchell Earwood was off duty on Sunday when he died in a weather-related incident.

Earwood was Maury County Fire Department since 2009 and worked for Spring Hill Fire Department in November 2008.

Earwood, who graduated from Franklin High School, was the Historian for the Spring Hill Fire Department and a member of the Williamson County Heritage Foundation, according to his obituary.

The funeral is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Grace Chapel in the outdoor pavilion. Pastor Steve Berger will be officiating the ceremony. His interment will be held at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Franklin.

The family of Earwood is asking for memorials made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in honor of his twin sister, according to his obituary.