SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) – A funeral and procession for a Spring Hill Firefighter killed during Sunday’s storm was held on Thursday afternoon.

Mitchell Earwood was off duty on Sunday when he died in a weather-related incident.

Earwood was Maury County Fire Department since 2009 and worked for Spring Hill Fire Department in November 2008.

Earwood, who graduated from Franklin High School, was the Historian for the Spring Hill Fire Department and a member of the Williamson County Heritage Foundation, according to his obituary.

The funeral was at Grace Chapel in the outdoor pavilion. Pastor Steve Berger officiated the ceremony. His interment was held at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Franklin. To see the full ceremony, click here.

RIP Firefighter Earwood pic.twitter.com/RWdhHaxmma — Spring Hill Police (@SHPDTN) May 7, 2020

The family of Earwood is asking for memorials made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in honor of his twin sister, according to his obituary.