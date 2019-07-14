SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - A 3-year-old boy who died after being in a hot car will be laid to rest on Wednesday in Smyrna.
According to family members, Daylin Palmer's visitation and funeral will be held at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., respectively, at Woodfin Funeral Home in Smyrna on July 17.
A memorial fund has been set up to pay for the little boy's arrangements.
Donations are also being accepted at the Woodfin Funeral Home via telephone during normal business hours at 615-459-3254.
Police said Daylin Palmer was found unresponsive in a car on Windbirch Trail on July 11.
Investigators charged his father Dylan Levesque in the boy's death.
