An upcoming fundraiser aims to embody the spirit of love and support shown in the iconic movie "It's A Wonderful Life," while supporting families battling cancer at the same time.
Angie and Robbie Cook are the founders of The Wonderful Life Foundation, a group that helps families battling cancer meet immediate needs. The cause is close to their heart, as their son, Will, survived a 4-year battle against cancer starting at just age 2. The Cooks say for many families, one parent will have to leave their job to support their sick child, creating a financial burden. That's where their foundation steps in.
"We fill a niche where we can do things a lot of other foundations can't do. And be flexible with paying mortgage payments, car payments, accommodations for hotels, for travel for treatment," says Angie Cook. The Cooks estimate they've helped hundreds of families in the 16 years they've put on the fundraiser.
This Saturday, The Wonderful Life Foundation will host their special screening of "It's a Wonderful Life" at the War Memorial Auditorium. The cost of admission for the screening and party go directly to the deserving families. The screening begins at 5. Tickets can be purchased here, or at the door.
