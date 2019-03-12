FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Police in Franklin are warning residents about a new phone scam.
According to officials, someone is calling and asking for donations benefiting police.
The number begins with 731 and ends with 1312.
Officials say the money collected by the scammer is not being given to the police department.
