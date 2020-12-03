BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - A Franklin family says thousands of dollars were taken out of their checking account after a visit to an AT&T location in Brentwood.
Customers walk into various locations to fix a problem, update their phone, or buy a new one.
That’s all Jon Baker wanted to do.
“October 23rd, my daughter and I go into AT&T to buy our new phones. You know, the new iPhone 12 came out,” Baker recalled.
He says he gave the employee the usual personal information needed for the purchase. But days later, he says, his wife started to notice thousands of dollars draining out of their checking account. They say withdrawals from $200 to almost $2,500.
“Just multiple charges had been taken out of our account. Close to $8,000 when it was all said and done,” Baker said.
Baker says his bank’s fraud software traced the charges back to the employee who helped him. Now, he wants to warn others.
“It’s not so much about the money,” Baker comments. “We wanted our money back, but it’s about letting the community know that anybody who walked into that Brentwood office to update their phones could be compromised.”
Since then, they say their bank refunded the money. But Baker says they can’t be the only family they targeted.
“It’s hard for me to believe that we were just the lucky ones that day that this happened to.”
Brentwood Police say they are investigating but haven’t filed any charges yet. AT&T says the employee in question no longer works at the Brentwood location.
“This was a criminal matter involving an authorized retailer’s employee. That retailer has assured us that the customer has been reimbursed and the employee is no longer on the job," AT&T told News 4.
AT&T wanted to clarify this is not their employee. The employee is with Prime Communications which is an authorized retailer.
Brentwood Police suggest being very careful when giving your credit card number or bank account information. Most businesses can let you swipe your own credit card or debit card, so the employee never touches the card or has access to the number. They say there is still no guarantee, but this gives the best level of protection.
