NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Former Tennessee Titans General Manager Floyd Reese passed away Saturday morning. He was 73 years old.

Reese was the Titans GM from from 1994-2006. During that span, the Titans won 111 games (106 regular season and 5 postseason) and the Titans played in two AFC Championship games and Super Bowl XXXIV.

Amy Adams Strunk, Titans Controlling Owner

“This is a sad day for our Titans family. I would like to send along my deepest condolences to Floyd’s wife, Sally, to his children, grandchildren and extended family. Floyd spent over two decades with our franchise in a variety of roles – position coach, assistant general manager and ultimately, general manager – and he excelled at all of them. As general manager, he built a team that saw sustained success and helped guide our franchise in the toughest of times and the highest moments. His keen eye for talent led him to some of the best players in our team’s history, which led the team to some of our greatest accomplishments. We look forward to remembering and honoring his legacy this season as he is formally inducted into our Ring of Honor.”

Jon Robinson, Titans General Manager

“I’m saddened to hear about the passing of Floyd Reese and my heartfelt condolences go out to Ms. Sally, the family, and all that were close to him. He was a great man. He loved his family, he loved football, and he loved the Titans. I learned a lot from him, he was always willing to listen, and he wanted to pass on his knowledge of the game to me and so many others. I’m forever grateful that I could call him a friend. Thank you for everything Floyd, I’ll see you again someday!”

FLOYD REESE

Reese had a 21-year run (1986-2006) with the Oilers/Titans as a coach and executive and is the winningest general manager in franchise history. In his tenure with the organization, the team advanced to the playoffs 11 times. As General Manager (1994-2006), he tallied 111 wins (106 regular season/5 postseason) and the Titans advanced to two AFC Championship Games and one Super Bowl (XXXIV). One of his first big decisions as general manager was to hire Fisher as head coach. As a talent evaluator, he collected cornerstone talents for the franchise - QB Steve McNair, RB Eddie George, TE Frank Wycheck, DE Jevon Kearse, WR Derrick Mason, LB Keith Bulluck, DE Kyle Vanden Bosch, DL, C Kevin Mawae, P Craig Hentrich, DT Albert Haynesworth and QB Vince Young. That grouping of players would collect 27 Pro Bowl honors, three Rookies of the Year (George/Kearse/Young) and one AP Co-MVP (McNair in 2003) for the club. Reese originally joined the club in 1986 as a linebacker coach for the Oilers and following four seasons in that role, he was named Assistant General Manager (1990-93) under Mike Holovak.

Quotes from Reese upon hearing of his Ring of Honor induction last month:

“The way Amy explained it, this is one of the highest, if not the highest honor, that we could bestow on somebody that’s not in the NFL Hall of Fame,”said Reese. “And so that kind of makes you realize that this is special. I know it is special too because there’s been so much time and effort that we put in – not just me, but Jeff, and everybody involved, I mean, for years and years and years. To have this come true for me is a special treat. It’s really an honor to go in with two guys that you were able to watch do their work, understand the kind of craft and effort they put into it, and see their success.”