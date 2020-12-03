Former teacher, coach charged with statutory rape of student

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A former Tennessee teacher and coach was arrested after police said he raped a student at his home in Nashville this summer.
Metro Police charged 30-year-old Timothy Williams with two counts of aggravated statutory rape of an unidentified 16-yr-old female student in June. On Thursday, officers arrested Williams at his home on Grover Street.
Now former Mt. Juliet High School teacher & coach Timothy Williams, 30, today was arrested on an indictment charging him with the agg statutory rape of a 16-yr-old student in June at his Nashville home. Detectives are concerned of possible other victims. Have info? 615-862-7417. pic.twitter.com/InH2jpxREG— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 3, 2020
Police said Williams was a history teacher as well as a football and track coach at Mt. Juliet High School. Williams worked for Mt. Juliet High School "for several years prior to the initiation of this investigation," police said.
Metro investigators said the arrest comes after Mt. Juliet Police learned that Williams brought the girl to Nashville.
During the investigation, police learned that Williams talked with the student through Instagram. Police said the communication between the student and Williams took place while she was at a friend's home in Mt. Juliet.
Williams drove the student to his home and back to Mt. Juliet during the early morning hours of the following day, police said.
"Mt. Juliet’s license plate camera program helped corroborate the victim’s account of events," Metro Police said in a statement on Thursday.
Wilson County Schools said Williams was placed on suspension "upon learning about the criminal allegations." District officials released the following statement:
“At that time, our schools were not is session due to Summer break. Before the start of this school year, Mr. Williams resigned while he remained on suspension. He had been an employee with the district since 2013 teaching Social Studies. We have worked very closely with local law enforcement throughout their investigation and will continue to do so moving forward.”
Metro Police detectives said they are concerned about other possible victims. Anyone with any information is asked to call them at 615-862-7417.
