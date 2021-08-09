NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A former Clarksville council member and his wife are behind bars, charged with perjury and voter registration fraud.
The TBI says Richard Jeremiah Garrett and his wife Laquvia Shieka Garrett became subjects of investigation on March 3rd, 2021. District Attorney General John Carney asked the TBI to lead the investigation.
Last week a Grand Jury indicted Richard Garrett with one count of perjury and two counts of voter registration fraud. Laquvia Garrett was indicted on one count of perjury and one count of voter registration fraud. Both were booked into the Montgomery County Jail and each have a bond, $8,000 and $6,500 respectively.
No details were provided explaining the charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.