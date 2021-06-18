Father of missing Hawkins County girl speaks out

Summer's father for the first time since her disappearance, about what she was doing just before she went missing.

ROGERSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As the search continues in Hawkins County for 5-year-old Summer Wells, her family spoke to the media. 

"She was planting flowers with her mother and her grandmother and she wanted to go into the house — wanted to go downstairs and play with her toys," Summer's father, Donald Wells said. "I went down in the basement, and she was gone, so she went out the basement door, which was unlocked, and we haven't seen her since."

An Amber Alert was issued for Summer Wells on Wednesday morning after she went missing from her her home in Rogersville, Tennessee on Tuesday.

TBI announced Thursday evening that they had searched nearly 700 acres of the countryside near Ben Hill Road's wooded areas. On Friday morning, searches continued by air and ground.

The TBI says they've received 85 tips in the case and are following up on all leads.

The TBI is not asking for volunteers to assist in the search but is encouraging people in the area to continue sharing pictures of Wells, along with credible information.

Anyone with information about Summer's location is urged to call the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office at 423-272-7121 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

 

