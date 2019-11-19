SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) -- The father accused of leaving his son in a hot car in July of this year was formally indicted last week.
23-year-old Dylan Levesque was indicted on aggravated child abuse, neglect, and endangerment charges, as well as on a first-degree murder charge.
Daylin Palmer, 3, was left in a hot car for two hours on the afternoon of July 11th of this year, when temperatures in Smyrna reached 92 degrees with a heat index of 102. Daylin died of heat stroke.
Levesque has an arraignment scheduled for November 25th at 9am in Rutherford County criminal court.
