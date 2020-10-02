NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - ESPN reports two Tennessee Titans players had positive tests for COVID-19 on Friday.

The positive tests bring the total to seven Titans players and seven other members of the organization.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the positive cases on Friday morning.

Two more Titans’ players tested positive today in Tennessee, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 2, 2020

The NFL postponed Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday until later in the season. The league has not announced the date of the rescheduled game.

Five players have been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this year: defensive lineman DaQuan Jones, long snapper Beau Brinkley, practice squad tight end Tommy Hudson, linebacker Kamalei Correa and defensive back Kristian Fulton.

Previously cornerback Greg Mabin was placed on the Practice Squad/COVID-19 list and offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 squad.

The new reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, his club is required to immediately place the placer on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on player’s medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

Sunday’s game was to the be the first in Nissan Stadium with fans in attendance. The Titans were going to have about 7,000 fans in the stands. Tickets for the game can be used on the rescheduled game.

The Titans next game is at Nissan Stadium on Oct. 11 against Buffalo.

Mayor John Cooper said on Thursday that fans would be allowed to attend the game as planned.