Nashville SC MLS

Nashville SC MLS launch

 Courtesy Major League Soccer

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Saturday Major League Soccer released 222 names of professional soccer players who are available for selection by Nashville SC, and the other new expansion club, Inter Miami CF.

The Draft will be held at the Ole Red honkytonk on Broadway in downtown Nashville, starting at 4:30PM on Tuesday, November 19th.

It will happen in a series of five draft rounds, with just three minutes for each selection, and timeouts & making trades are prohibited during the draft event.

Five MLS clubs are exempt from this draft, due to their own players being selected in the 2018 MLS Expansion Draft. Dallas FC, Houston Dynamo, New York Red Bulls, Vancouver Whitecaps, and D.C. United players are all exempt.

Players automatically exempt from the 2019 Expansion Draft:

  • Generation Adidas players (who did not graduate at the end of the 2019 season)
  • Homegrown Players ages 25 and under (those born during or after 1994)

The 19 other MLS clubs have varying numbers of players up for grabs, and once a player has been selected, no others from that player's club will be chosen.

Players NOT exempt from the draft

  • Designated Players: If a Designated Player has a no-trade clause in his contract, then the club must protect him in the Expansion Draft.
  • International Players: Clubs with four or more international players must protect at least three international players, excluding any automatically protected players. If a club has only three international players, it must protect two. If a club has only two international players, it must protect one. A club that has only one international player is not required to protect that player.
  • Free Agents: If a Free Agent is selected in the Expansion Draft, the expansion club that selected the player will gain his previous club’s ability to negotiate a new contract consistent with the CBA. The player’s 2019 club would be treated as a new club for purposes of the Free Agency rules

Additional roster notes: 

  • For a club that has a player claimed from their unprotected roster, that team will receive $50,000 in General Allocation Money for the selection.
  • If a club protects a player, it is not obligated to exercise the player’s option. It may renegotiate a new contract with the player as in previous years, subject to the CBA.
  • If the player’s contract expires at the end of 2019, he will still be considered part of the club’s roster.
  • If either Inter Miami CF or Nashville SC selects a Supplemental/Reserve Roster Player, it must offer him a Senior Roster position and he must remain on the Senior Roster as of 2020 Roster Compliance Date.

PLAYERS AVAILABLE FOR SELECTION IN THE 2019 MLS EXPANSION DRAFT

 

2019 MLS Expansion Draft Eligible Player List

MLS Club

Player Name

Atlanta United

Mikey Ambrose

Atlanta United

Jon Gallagher

Atlanta United

Jose Hernandez

Atlanta United

Alec Kann

Atlanta United

Kevin Kratz

Atlanta United

Jeff Larentowicz

Atlanta United

Justin Meram

Atlanta United

Brendan Moore

Atlanta United

Luiz Fernando

Atlanta United

Michael Parkhurst

Atlanta United

Dion Pereira

Atlanta United

Florentin Pogba

Atlanta United

Brek Shea

Atlanta United

Brandon Vazquez

Chicago Fire

Diego Campos

Chicago Fire

Stefan Cleveland

Chicago Fire

Elliot Collier

Chicago Fire

Marcelo

Chicago Fire

Nicolas Gaitan

Chicago Fire

Cristian Martinez

Chicago Fire

Amando Moreno

Chicago Fire

Nemanja Nikolic

Chicago Fire

David Ousted

Chicago Fire

Richard Sanchez

Chicago Fire

Bastian Schweinsteiger

Colorado Rapids

Tim Howard

Colorado Rapids

Niki Jackson

Colorado Rapids

Kofi Opare

Colorado Rapids

Abdul Rwatubyaye

Colorado Rapids

Axel Sjoberg

Colorado Rapids

Danny Wilson

Columbus Crew SC

Luis Argudo

Columbus Crew SC

Ricardo Clark

Columbus Crew SC

Waylon Francis

Columbus Crew SC

David Guzman

Columbus Crew SC

Federico Higuain

Columbus Crew SC

Hector Jimenez

Columbus Crew SC

Jon Kempin

Columbus Crew SC

Ben Lundgaard

Columbus Crew SC

Connor Maloney

Columbus Crew SC

Youness Mokhtar

Columbus Crew SC

Edward Opoku

Columbus Crew SC

Eduardo Sosa

Columbus Crew SC

Josh Williams

Columbus Crew SC

Romario Williams

FC Cincinnati

Fanendo Adi

FC Cincinnati

Nazmi Albadawi

FC Cincinnati

Corben Bone

FC Cincinnati

Hassan Ndam

FC Cincinnati

Logan Gdula

FC Cincinnati

Jimmy Hague

FC Cincinnati

Justin Hoyte

FC Cincinnati

Roland Lamah

FC Cincinnati

Forrest Lasso

FC Cincinnati

Emmanuel Ledesma

FC Cincinnati

Ben Lundt

FC Cincinnati

Kekuta Manneh

FC Cincinnati

Darren Mattocks

FC Cincinnati

Jimmy McLaughlin

FC Cincinnati

Alvas Powell

FC Cincinnati

Caleb Stanko

FC Cincinnati

Przemyslaw Tyton

Los Angeles Football Club

Lamar Batista

Los Angeles Football Club

Steven Beitashour

Los Angeles Football Club

Danilo Silva

Los Angeles Football Club

Phillip Ejimadu

Los Angeles Football Club

Mohamed El-Munir

Los Angeles Football Club

Alejandro Guido

Los Angeles Football Club

Jordan Harvey

Los Angeles Football Club

Dejan Jakovic

Los Angeles Football Club

Tyler Miller

Los Angeles Football Club

Lee Nguyen

Los Angeles Football Club

Adrien Perez

Los Angeles Football Club

Javier Perez

Los Angeles Football Club

Josh Perez

Los Angeles Football Club

Peter-Lee Vassell

Los Angeles Football Club

Rodolfo Zelaya

LA Galaxy

Favio Alvarez

LA Galaxy

Uriel Antuna

LA Galaxy

Servando Carrasco

LA Galaxy

Emil Cuello

LA Galaxy

Tomas Hilliard-Arce

LA Galaxy

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

LA Galaxy

Perry Kitchen

LA Galaxy

Matt Lampson

LA Galaxy

Joao Pedro

LA Galaxy

Juninho

LA Galaxy

Chris Pontius

LA Galaxy

Jorgen Skjelvik

LA Galaxy

Diedie Traore

League Pool GK

Charlie Lyon

Minnesota United FC

Abu Danladi

Minnesota United FC

Ethan Finlay

Minnesota United FC

Marlon Hairston

Minnesota United FC

Miguel Ibarra

Minnesota United FC

Brent Kallman

Minnesota United FC

Carter Manley

Minnesota United FC

Wilfried Moimbe-Tahrat

Minnesota United FC

Ally Ng'anzi

Minnesota United FC

Lawrence Olum

Minnesota United FC

Wyatt Omsberg

Minnesota United FC

Angelo Rodriguez

Minnesota United FC

Rasmus Schuller

Minnesota United FC

Bobby Shuttleworth

Montreal Impact

Zachary Brault-Guillard

Montreal Impact

Omar Browne

Montreal Impact

Evan Bush

Montreal Impact

Rudy Camacho

Montreal Impact

Jorge Corrales

Montreal Impact

Rod Fanni

Montreal Impact

Anthony Jackson-Hamel

Montreal Impact

Ken Krolicki

Montreal Impact

Bacary Sagna

Montreal Impact

Amar Sejdic

Montreal Impact

Maximiliano Urruti

Montreal Impact

Jeisson Vargas

New England Revolution

Juan Agudelo

New England Revolution

Jalil Anibaba

New England Revolution

Juan Caicedo

New England Revolution

Edgar Castillo

New England Revolution

Cody Cropper

New England Revolution

Brad Knighton

New England Revolution

Michael Mancienne

New England Revolution

Brian Wright

New York City FC

Luis Barraza

New York City FC

Daniel Bedoya

New York City FC

Jeff Caldwell

New York City FC

Sebastien Ibeagha

New York City FC

Gary Mackay-Steven

New York City FC

Jesus Medina

New York City FC

Eric Miller

New York City FC

Abdi Mohamed

New York City FC

Ebenezer Ofori

New York City FC

Tony Rocha

New York City FC

Brad Stuver

New York City FC

Ben Sweat

New York City FC

Juan Pablo Torres

Orlando City SC

Carlos Ascues

Orlando City SC

Alex De John

Orlando City SC

Adam Grinwis

Orlando City SC

Cristian Higuita

Orlando City SC

Will Johnson

Orlando City SC

Sacha Kljestan

Orlando City SC

Shane O'Neill

Orlando City SC

Dillon Powers

Orlando City SC

Greg Ranjitsingh

Orlando City SC

Robinho

Orlando City SC

Brian Rowe

Orlando City SC

Lamine Sane

Orlando City SC

Kyle Smith

Philadelphia Union

RJ Allen

Philadelphia Union

Fabinho

Philadelphia Union

Joe Bendik

Philadelphia Union

Aurelien Collin

Philadelphia Union

Warren Creavalle

Philadelphia Union

Marco Fabian

Philadelphia Union

Olivier Mbaizo

Philadelphia Union

Haris Medunjanin

Philadelphia Union

Michee Ngalina

Portland Timbers

Dairon Asprilla

Portland Timbers

Jeff Attinella

Portland Timbers

Tomas Conechny

Portland Timbers

Claude Dielna

Portland Timbers

Andres Flores

Portland Timbers

Aljaz Ivacic

Portland Timbers

Modou Jadama

Portland Timbers

Kendall McIntosh

Portland Timbers

Andy Polo

Portland Timbers

Zarek Valentin

Portland Timbers

Renzo Zambrano

Real Salt Lake

Tony Beltran

Real Salt Lake

Alex Horwath

Real Salt Lake

Luke Mulholland

Real Salt Lake

Joao Plata

Real Salt Lake

Justin Portillo

Real Salt Lake

Nick Rimando

Real Salt Lake

Kelyn Rowe

Real Salt Lake

Pablo Ruiz

San Jose Earthquakes

Francois Affolter

San Jose Earthquakes

Matt Bersano

San Jose Earthquakes

Eric Calvillo

San Jose Earthquakes

Harold Cummings

San Jose Earthquakes

Luis Felipe

San Jose Earthquakes

Carlos Fierro

San Jose Earthquakes

Marcos Lopez

San Jose Earthquakes

Paul Marie

San Jose Earthquakes

Jimmy Ockford

San Jose Earthquakes

Kevin Partida

San Jose Earthquakes

Andrew Tarbell

Seattle Sounders FC

Saad Abdul-Salaam

Seattle Sounders FC

Will Bruin

Seattle Sounders FC

Jonathan Campbell

Seattle Sounders FC

Emanuel Cecchini

Seattle Sounders FC

Justin Dhillon

Seattle Sounders FC

Chad Marshall

Seattle Sounders FC

Bryan Meredith

Seattle Sounders FC

Victor Rodriguez

Seattle Sounders FC

Alex Roldan

Seattle Sounders FC

Harry Shipp

Seattle Sounders FC

Luis Silva

Seattle Sounders FC

Roman Torres

Sporting Kansas City

Botond Barath

Sporting Kansas City

Eric Dick

Sporting Kansas City

Benny Feilhaber

Sporting Kansas City

Andreu Fontas

Sporting Kansas City

Nicolas Hasler

Sporting Kansas City

Jimmy Medranda

Sporting Kansas City

Krisztian Nemeth

Sporting Kansas City

Seth Sinovic

Sporting Kansas City

Rodney Wallace

Sporting Kansas City

Gedion Zelalem

Toronto FC

Jon Bakero

Toronto FC

Nicolas Benezet

Toronto FC

Laurent Ciman

Toronto FC

Tsubasa Endoh

Toronto FC

Drew Moor

Toronto FC

Ashtone Morgan

Toronto FC

Justin Morrow

Toronto FC

Patrick Mullins

Toronto FC

Caleb Patterson-Sewell

Toronto FC

Ryan Telfer

Toronto FC

Eriq Zavaleta

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.