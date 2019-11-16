NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Saturday Major League Soccer released 222 names of professional soccer players who are available for selection by Nashville SC, and the other new expansion club, Inter Miami CF.
The Draft will be held at the Ole Red honkytonk on Broadway in downtown Nashville, starting at 4:30PM on Tuesday, November 19th.
It will happen in a series of five draft rounds, with just three minutes for each selection, and timeouts & making trades are prohibited during the draft event.
Five MLS clubs are exempt from this draft, due to their own players being selected in the 2018 MLS Expansion Draft. Dallas FC, Houston Dynamo, New York Red Bulls, Vancouver Whitecaps, and D.C. United players are all exempt.
Players automatically exempt from the 2019 Expansion Draft:
- Generation Adidas players (who did not graduate at the end of the 2019 season)
- Homegrown Players ages 25 and under (those born during or after 1994)
The 19 other MLS clubs have varying numbers of players up for grabs, and once a player has been selected, no others from that player's club will be chosen.
Players NOT exempt from the draft
- Designated Players: If a Designated Player has a no-trade clause in his contract, then the club must protect him in the Expansion Draft.
- International Players: Clubs with four or more international players must protect at least three international players, excluding any automatically protected players. If a club has only three international players, it must protect two. If a club has only two international players, it must protect one. A club that has only one international player is not required to protect that player.
- Free Agents: If a Free Agent is selected in the Expansion Draft, the expansion club that selected the player will gain his previous club’s ability to negotiate a new contract consistent with the CBA. The player’s 2019 club would be treated as a new club for purposes of the Free Agency rules
Additional roster notes:
- For a club that has a player claimed from their unprotected roster, that team will receive $50,000 in General Allocation Money for the selection.
- If a club protects a player, it is not obligated to exercise the player’s option. It may renegotiate a new contract with the player as in previous years, subject to the CBA.
- If the player’s contract expires at the end of 2019, he will still be considered part of the club’s roster.
- If either Inter Miami CF or Nashville SC selects a Supplemental/Reserve Roster Player, it must offer him a Senior Roster position and he must remain on the Senior Roster as of 2020 Roster Compliance Date.
PLAYERS AVAILABLE FOR SELECTION IN THE 2019 MLS EXPANSION DRAFT
2019 MLS Expansion Draft Eligible Player List
MLS Club
Player Name
Atlanta United
Mikey Ambrose
Atlanta United
Jon Gallagher
Atlanta United
Jose Hernandez
Atlanta United
Alec Kann
Atlanta United
Kevin Kratz
Atlanta United
Jeff Larentowicz
Atlanta United
Justin Meram
Atlanta United
Brendan Moore
Atlanta United
Luiz Fernando
Atlanta United
Michael Parkhurst
Atlanta United
Dion Pereira
Atlanta United
Florentin Pogba
Atlanta United
Brek Shea
Atlanta United
Brandon Vazquez
Chicago Fire
Diego Campos
Chicago Fire
Stefan Cleveland
Chicago Fire
Elliot Collier
Chicago Fire
Marcelo
Chicago Fire
Nicolas Gaitan
Chicago Fire
Cristian Martinez
Chicago Fire
Amando Moreno
Chicago Fire
Nemanja Nikolic
Chicago Fire
David Ousted
Chicago Fire
Richard Sanchez
Chicago Fire
Bastian Schweinsteiger
Colorado Rapids
Tim Howard
Colorado Rapids
Niki Jackson
Colorado Rapids
Kofi Opare
Colorado Rapids
Abdul Rwatubyaye
Colorado Rapids
Axel Sjoberg
Colorado Rapids
Danny Wilson
Columbus Crew SC
Luis Argudo
Columbus Crew SC
Ricardo Clark
Columbus Crew SC
Waylon Francis
Columbus Crew SC
David Guzman
Columbus Crew SC
Federico Higuain
Columbus Crew SC
Hector Jimenez
Columbus Crew SC
Jon Kempin
Columbus Crew SC
Ben Lundgaard
Columbus Crew SC
Connor Maloney
Columbus Crew SC
Youness Mokhtar
Columbus Crew SC
Edward Opoku
Columbus Crew SC
Eduardo Sosa
Columbus Crew SC
Josh Williams
Columbus Crew SC
Romario Williams
FC Cincinnati
Fanendo Adi
FC Cincinnati
Nazmi Albadawi
FC Cincinnati
Corben Bone
FC Cincinnati
Hassan Ndam
FC Cincinnati
Logan Gdula
FC Cincinnati
Jimmy Hague
FC Cincinnati
Justin Hoyte
FC Cincinnati
Roland Lamah
FC Cincinnati
Forrest Lasso
FC Cincinnati
Emmanuel Ledesma
FC Cincinnati
Ben Lundt
FC Cincinnati
Kekuta Manneh
FC Cincinnati
Darren Mattocks
FC Cincinnati
Jimmy McLaughlin
FC Cincinnati
Alvas Powell
FC Cincinnati
Caleb Stanko
FC Cincinnati
Przemyslaw Tyton
Los Angeles Football Club
Lamar Batista
Los Angeles Football Club
Steven Beitashour
Los Angeles Football Club
Danilo Silva
Los Angeles Football Club
Phillip Ejimadu
Los Angeles Football Club
Mohamed El-Munir
Los Angeles Football Club
Alejandro Guido
Los Angeles Football Club
Jordan Harvey
Los Angeles Football Club
Dejan Jakovic
Los Angeles Football Club
Tyler Miller
Los Angeles Football Club
Lee Nguyen
Los Angeles Football Club
Adrien Perez
Los Angeles Football Club
Javier Perez
Los Angeles Football Club
Josh Perez
Los Angeles Football Club
Peter-Lee Vassell
Los Angeles Football Club
Rodolfo Zelaya
LA Galaxy
Favio Alvarez
LA Galaxy
Uriel Antuna
LA Galaxy
Servando Carrasco
LA Galaxy
Emil Cuello
LA Galaxy
Tomas Hilliard-Arce
LA Galaxy
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
LA Galaxy
Perry Kitchen
LA Galaxy
Matt Lampson
LA Galaxy
Joao Pedro
LA Galaxy
Juninho
LA Galaxy
Chris Pontius
LA Galaxy
Jorgen Skjelvik
LA Galaxy
Diedie Traore
League Pool GK
Charlie Lyon
Minnesota United FC
Abu Danladi
Minnesota United FC
Ethan Finlay
Minnesota United FC
Marlon Hairston
Minnesota United FC
Miguel Ibarra
Minnesota United FC
Brent Kallman
Minnesota United FC
Carter Manley
Minnesota United FC
Wilfried Moimbe-Tahrat
Minnesota United FC
Ally Ng'anzi
Minnesota United FC
Lawrence Olum
Minnesota United FC
Wyatt Omsberg
Minnesota United FC
Angelo Rodriguez
Minnesota United FC
Rasmus Schuller
Minnesota United FC
Bobby Shuttleworth
Montreal Impact
Zachary Brault-Guillard
Montreal Impact
Omar Browne
Montreal Impact
Evan Bush
Montreal Impact
Rudy Camacho
Montreal Impact
Jorge Corrales
Montreal Impact
Rod Fanni
Montreal Impact
Anthony Jackson-Hamel
Montreal Impact
Ken Krolicki
Montreal Impact
Bacary Sagna
Montreal Impact
Amar Sejdic
Montreal Impact
Maximiliano Urruti
Montreal Impact
Jeisson Vargas
New England Revolution
Juan Agudelo
New England Revolution
Jalil Anibaba
New England Revolution
Juan Caicedo
New England Revolution
Edgar Castillo
New England Revolution
Cody Cropper
New England Revolution
Brad Knighton
New England Revolution
Michael Mancienne
New England Revolution
Brian Wright
New York City FC
Luis Barraza
New York City FC
Daniel Bedoya
New York City FC
Jeff Caldwell
New York City FC
Sebastien Ibeagha
New York City FC
Gary Mackay-Steven
New York City FC
Jesus Medina
New York City FC
Eric Miller
New York City FC
Abdi Mohamed
New York City FC
Ebenezer Ofori
New York City FC
Tony Rocha
New York City FC
Brad Stuver
New York City FC
Ben Sweat
New York City FC
Juan Pablo Torres
Orlando City SC
Carlos Ascues
Orlando City SC
Alex De John
Orlando City SC
Adam Grinwis
Orlando City SC
Cristian Higuita
Orlando City SC
Will Johnson
Orlando City SC
Sacha Kljestan
Orlando City SC
Shane O'Neill
Orlando City SC
Dillon Powers
Orlando City SC
Greg Ranjitsingh
Orlando City SC
Robinho
Orlando City SC
Brian Rowe
Orlando City SC
Lamine Sane
Orlando City SC
Kyle Smith
Philadelphia Union
RJ Allen
Philadelphia Union
Fabinho
Philadelphia Union
Joe Bendik
Philadelphia Union
Aurelien Collin
Philadelphia Union
Warren Creavalle
Philadelphia Union
Marco Fabian
Philadelphia Union
Olivier Mbaizo
Philadelphia Union
Haris Medunjanin
Philadelphia Union
Michee Ngalina
Portland Timbers
Dairon Asprilla
Portland Timbers
Jeff Attinella
Portland Timbers
Tomas Conechny
Portland Timbers
Claude Dielna
Portland Timbers
Andres Flores
Portland Timbers
Aljaz Ivacic
Portland Timbers
Modou Jadama
Portland Timbers
Kendall McIntosh
Portland Timbers
Andy Polo
Portland Timbers
Zarek Valentin
Portland Timbers
Renzo Zambrano
Real Salt Lake
Tony Beltran
Real Salt Lake
Alex Horwath
Real Salt Lake
Luke Mulholland
Real Salt Lake
Joao Plata
Real Salt Lake
Justin Portillo
Real Salt Lake
Nick Rimando
Real Salt Lake
Kelyn Rowe
Real Salt Lake
Pablo Ruiz
San Jose Earthquakes
Francois Affolter
San Jose Earthquakes
Matt Bersano
San Jose Earthquakes
Eric Calvillo
San Jose Earthquakes
Harold Cummings
San Jose Earthquakes
Luis Felipe
San Jose Earthquakes
Carlos Fierro
San Jose Earthquakes
Marcos Lopez
San Jose Earthquakes
Paul Marie
San Jose Earthquakes
Jimmy Ockford
San Jose Earthquakes
Kevin Partida
San Jose Earthquakes
Andrew Tarbell
Seattle Sounders FC
Saad Abdul-Salaam
Seattle Sounders FC
Will Bruin
Seattle Sounders FC
Jonathan Campbell
Seattle Sounders FC
Emanuel Cecchini
Seattle Sounders FC
Justin Dhillon
Seattle Sounders FC
Chad Marshall
Seattle Sounders FC
Bryan Meredith
Seattle Sounders FC
Victor Rodriguez
Seattle Sounders FC
Alex Roldan
Seattle Sounders FC
Harry Shipp
Seattle Sounders FC
Luis Silva
Seattle Sounders FC
Roman Torres
Sporting Kansas City
Botond Barath
Sporting Kansas City
Eric Dick
Sporting Kansas City
Benny Feilhaber
Sporting Kansas City
Andreu Fontas
Sporting Kansas City
Nicolas Hasler
Sporting Kansas City
Jimmy Medranda
Sporting Kansas City
Krisztian Nemeth
Sporting Kansas City
Seth Sinovic
Sporting Kansas City
Rodney Wallace
Sporting Kansas City
Gedion Zelalem
Toronto FC
Jon Bakero
Toronto FC
Nicolas Benezet
Toronto FC
Laurent Ciman
Toronto FC
Tsubasa Endoh
Toronto FC
Drew Moor
Toronto FC
Ashtone Morgan
Toronto FC
Justin Morrow
Toronto FC
Patrick Mullins
Toronto FC
Caleb Patterson-Sewell
Toronto FC
Ryan Telfer
Toronto FC
Eriq Zavaleta
