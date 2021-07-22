WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Almost a year a half since the March 2020 deadly tornadoes, Wilson County Schools are still picking up the pieces. Two schools are underdoing demolition, hoping to get the rebuild done as soon as possible.

After six weeks' worth of demolition at Stoner Creek Elementary, the effort now shifts to West Wilson middle school. It will take another six weeks to complete that job, and it’s a bittersweet moment for the teachers and staff on hand to see it.

"It’s hard to see the building go down, especially when so many people have so much invested in it. I’ve had parents come to me and they came here whenever they were in middle School, and other kids came through here, so it’s been really difficult for them to see the building like this. But, also, there’s a lot of hope involved," Elizabeth Mills, Principal at West Wilson Middle School said.

Ken Gluck remembers that March night well.

"That night during the destruction I was able to pull loose from underneath all the rubble and looked up and the first thing I saw was the score getting destroyed. So my whole life was just turned upside down in about a minute and a half. Like the shirt says, we are stronger together. We have come through it, we are making things work," Gluck said.

When it’s all done, this will be a partial rebuild of West Wilson middle school. It will take the coming months to finish the demolition part of the process.