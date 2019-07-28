COFFEE COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Interstate 24 eastbound is blocked between Manchester and Beech Grove for a fatality crash, authorities said.
According to police, the wreck happened around 6:30 p.m. near mile marker 102.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol's Chattanooga District is handling the investigation.
Stay with News 4 for the latest on this breaking story.
