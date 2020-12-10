NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A key executive advisor in the MLB to Nashville campaign appears to be leaving for another job.

Both The Athletic and ESPN are reporting Dave Dombrowski is finalizing a deal to become the President of Baseball Operations for the Philadelphia Phillies.

Music City Baseball" hires former executive Dombrowski Dave Dombrowski is one of the advisors for the group hoping to bring major league baseball to Nashville.

Dombrowski was considered a coup for the group Music City Baseball in its efforts to bring a major league team to Nashville. He moved to Nashville over the summer, he said at the time, to help show his commitment to the initiative.

The 64-year-old has worked with four different major league organizations, winning four pennants and two World Series titles.

The Music City Baseball website still lists Dombrowski as a "Board Member and future President of the Nashville Stars Baseball Club."

News4 repeatedly reached out to Music City Baseball on Dombrowski's status, but has not yet received a response.