KNOXVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The University of Tennessee has named Dr. Danny White as its new Director of Athletics.
White, who was the athletic director for UCF SINCE 2015, will replace Phillip Fulmer.
The University of Tennessee welcomes Danny White as its new Director of Athletics.— Tennessee Athletics (@Vol_Sports) January 21, 2021
Before UCF, White was athletic director at the State University of New York at Buffalo from 2012to 2015. White said he is thrilled to be at UT.
"I am thrilled to be headed to Knoxville and to a university with a great competitive tradition and a spirited and devoted fan base. Volunteer fans have an expectation to win, and my first task will be taking on the search for a new head football coach. But I want all Vols to know that I am deeply committed to excellence in all of our athletic programs."
According to UT, White was ranked the fourth-best athletic director in the country by Stadium.
"Danny White is an innovative leader in college athletics with a strong track record in recruiting and developing leaders. He brings the combination of winning attitude, competitive drive, and dedication to integrity and academics that we are looking for," Chancellor Donde Plowman said. "We undertook this search with urgency and found strong interest from a robust candidate pool, enabling us to act quickly and with great confidence. I'm proud to say we found our leader, and I'd like to thank President Boyd, our trustees, and our staff for their support and hard work."
White played college basketball at Towson University and the University of Notre Dame, from which he graduated in 2002.
He also has a master's degree in business administration and sports administration from Ohio University and a doctorate in higher education from the University of Mississippi.
