Dad of missing girl of Hawkins County speaks out

ROGERSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As the search continues in Hawkins County for a missing five-year-old girl, her family speaks to the media.

Amber Alert was issued for Summer Wells was put on Amber Alert Wednesday morning after being last seen outside her home in Rogersville, Tennessee.

On Friday, the family of Summer spoke to the media about what happened on Tuesday.

"She was planting flowers with her mother and her grandmother and she wanted to go into the house... wanted to go downstairs and play with her toys," Summer's father, Donald Wells, said. "I went down in the basement, and she was gone, so she went out the basement door, which was unlocked, and we haven't seen her since."

TBI announced Thursday evening that they had searched nearly 700 acres of the countryside near Ben Hill Road's wooded areas. On Friday morning, searches are continuing by air and by ground.

TBI said they are following up on all leads. The TBI is not asking for volunteers to assist in the search but is encouraging people in the area to continue sharing pictures of Wells, along with credible information.

Anyone with information about Summer's location is urged to call the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office at 423-272-7121 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.