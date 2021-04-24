NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Woody Hunt is about to wrap up a coaching career that spans more than four decades at Cumberland University.
Today, the school honored the man who helped turn the baseball program into a national power.
There isn't enough applause, or enough awards to fully thank Hunt for his dedication to the program.
Though, there were plenty of both.
"I just can't fathom everything the school has done for me. To honor me this way is just remarkable, and I can't believe it," says Hunt.
The honor is fitting. It's the track record that's unbelievable. 43 years with the baseball program. 41 as head coach. We're talking about more than 16-hundred wins. 17 Coach of the Year Awards. Six NAIA World Series appearances and three national titles.
"I had no reason to think that I'd ever get to this level," said Hunt.
What stands out today, is the impact he made on his players. Hundreds returned to be there for their coach.
“It shows me that pretty much everyone who ever played for him, they really touched his heart and he touched their heart," says Travis Dohn, a former Phoenix pitcher, who played for Hunt for two seasons.
That heart showed last Spring, when so many in Hunt’s Lebanon community pitched in to help when the coach’s house was hit by one of the tornados that rolled through middle Tennessee.
He said at the time he felt blessed from those who came to help. Clearly, he's been the blessing for so many.
Hunt's son Ryan, who will take over the coaching duties next season, said, "He’s put his life into this program and for him to be honored this way is just very overwhelming, I know for him and our family. I'm very heartfelt and I’m very proud for my Dad.”
Hunt said, "It's been very emotional when I'm by myself, just thinking about the past a lot. Knowing that soon, I no longer will be the coach here."
On Sunday, Hunt will coach in his final home game, and when the season ends, he'll begin a new chapter as spectator.
Hunt added, "I just want to enjoy the game from behind the fence, not in the dugout. So, I'm looking forward to that."
